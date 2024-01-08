RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tree removal companies are busy on Monday, as severe weather is expected on Tuesday, potentially bringing wind gusts of over 40 miles per hour.

“We’re removing any trees that pose a threat to the home,” Tim Robbins, the owner of ArborMax Tree Service, said.

One crew was in a Knightdale neighborhood Monday morning removing vulnerable trees. Robbins says they’ll be working overtime ahead of the storm to help people prepare.

“There’s an increase by probably 300-400%, once they see impending weather, everyone is frantic and wants to get those hazardous trees down so they don’t fall on the house,” he said.

With Tuesday’s storm so close to recent heavy rain the area saw on Saturday, crews say trees are even more likely to topple over.

“The soil is not going to dry out, so the three inches we have coming in is just going to compound the moisture issues, and it’s going to loosen the soil with the high winds,” Robbins said.

Robbins says if you’re thinking about potentially vulnerable trees in your own yard, call a removal service as soon as possible. They can come out and check the tree and the area around it to see if it needs to be removed before tomorrow’s storm.