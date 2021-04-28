Trial lawyer Ben Crump & hip-hop mogul Kevin Lee to receive honorary doctorates at SAU commencement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saint Augustine’s University will celebrate two important cultural figures during its in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday.

National trial lawyer Benjamin Crump and SAU alumnus turned hip-hop executive Kevin “Coach K” Lee will receive honorary doctorates during the ceremony honoring the class of 2020 and 2021.

Crump, founder and principal owner of Ben Crump Law has represented families in several high-profile civil rights cases including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and most recently Andrew Brown Jr.

Crump has received numerous national recognitions including the NAACP Thurgood Marshall Award, the SCLC Martin Luther King Servant Leader Award and has been referred to as “Black America’s Attorney General.”

Crump is the President of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association and previously served as President of the National Bar Association. He was the first African-American to chair the Florida State University College of Law Board of Directors and currently serves on the Innocence Project Board of Directors. He is the founder and director of the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute.

“In keeping with the University’s commitment to social justice and our ongoing mission to train the current generation of civic leaders it is fitting that we would recognize Attorney Benjamin Crump as a recipient of the Honorary Doctorate this year. His work has served as a lightning rod of what an individual can do to galvanize a nation to act in the interest of others,” said SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail.

The University will also recognize one of its own in Lee.

Lee is the COO and co-founder of Quality Control Music. The Atlanta-based music label, also known as Quality Control, QC the Label or simply QC; houses some of rap’s biggest mainstream stars such as Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Yachty, and also has Cardi B signed to a management deal.

Lee started at Saint Augustine’s University (then Saint Augustine’s College) 29 years ago as a basketball student-athlete.

In May of 2020, he graduated from SAU with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Management through SAU’s Gateway Program for adult learners.

“We are honored to award an honorary doctorate to Mr. Lee,” said McPhail. “This will serve as the launch of our new Distinguished Alumni of the year program, which will take place a couple of days before commencement.”