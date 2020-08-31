Triangle-area gyms plan to reopen under COVID-19 medical loophole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Planet Fitness gyms across the Triangle are preparing to reopen Tuesday despite North Carolina still being under Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions.

In an email sent to members the gym says it will reopen to serve people with a medical need to exercise. However, they also say in an effort to respect people’s privacy they will not be requiring medical documentation upon check in.

Some said they feel this is an unsafe loophole — but not everyone.

“Just as long as they separate the machines and people are wearing their masks and social distancing I think it will be good,” said Jaclyn Chestney, a Planet Fitness member

Lula Feaster lives across the street from the Forestville Commons location and is a longtime member. She understands the concerns especially while being a senior citizen, but still plans to return to the gym.

“It keeps me from getting stiff. As long as everybody is safe and does their part I think it will be OK. At least the gym keeps us out of trouble and it helps you with your physical body and your mind,” said Feaster.

Teagan Callway works at a gym that plans to open locations under the same medical reasoning. He helps clients struggling with medical issues like obesity and diabetes that need regular exercise, but also says that continuing to workout outside is still a good option.

“Even though the gyms are open it isn’t the proper place for everyone. You can’t have as an efficient workout in a mask so if you’re really looking to optimize your workout, if you’re really looking to stay healthy and have the option, it probably is better to workout outside,” said Callway, a personal trainer.

The gym says members must wear a face mask and clean off equipment after use. CBS 17 reached out to Planet Fitness for comment on their reopening plans but have not yet heard back.

