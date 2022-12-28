DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The expectation come New Year’s Eve night for most places in the Triangle is to be booked and busy.

“Well, I hope [people] already have a reservation because we are booked,” Shannon Healy said. “The folks that will be dining with us that night, we have a five-course paired cocktail dinner.”

Healy is the owner of Alley Twenty-Six in downtown Durham.

“We prepare by letting them know well in advance what we are doing. What we are serving? How we are going to do it?” he said.

Chris Powers, the co-owner of Young Hearts Distilling Company, is also expecting business to be booming.

“We are really excited because this is going to be our first big New Year’s Eve party. In years past we had COVID restrictions with limited occupancy and it kind of made us a little bit hesitant throwing a big party. But this year we feel like this New Year’s Eve is going to be a big one,” Powers said.

The restaurant required proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test for its celebration last year.

“We are still working back toward that pre-COVID level,” Powers said. “This is a new concept that actually opened right after the pandemic. Previous iterations of this space, we are still working to get back up to that level. It feels great. It feels like a return to normal.”

While the same COVID-19 rules are not required this year, both Young Hearts Distilling, Alley Twenty-Six, along with many other places are continuing to navigate through COVID-19.

“We are still coming out of it. We still have some customers that only eat outside, and we still have some customers coming in all the time saying this is our first time coming out in years. We are like ‘wow’,” Healy said.

There are so many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve here in Triangle. Click here for a list of events.