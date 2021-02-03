Triangle based nonprofit Curamericas Global continues partnership with NCDHHS amid COVID-19 pandemic

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – A Triangle-based non-profit partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services continues into 2021 so minority families can get the information and resources needed about the pandemic.

Curamericas Global executive director, Andrew Herrera, said they are in emergency mode. The group is active in 26 counties and managing 180 health workers. They are not meant to sit behind a desk, but instead bring help to people often forgotten, hard-to-reach, or not connected to the system.

“There are people in need right now, not just how to access the vaccine. That’s important too, but where are they going to get their next meal? The state and cities and counties are working on this,” said Herrera.

He said there are families out there with little access to reliable healthcare resources. Since August, the group, with the help of volunteers and other organizations, has been able to reach nearly 100,000 families. The work isn’t slowing down.

“We’re getting trained on vaccine information, how to tell the story to make people feel comfortable, and have answers to their questions, and how to register people for vaccines,” Herrera said.

Herrera said communities of color have battled COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate than other communities, LatinX communities who do not speak English or often don’t have access to reliable healthcare resources.

“It’s about access. So many people are left behind. If you don’t have a car, how do you a drive-up testing site? If you don’t have a cellphone, how do you get a text message for contact tracing? If you don’t have internet, how do you send an email? This is real. It’s easy for people to forget, but there are many people, our neighbors that don’t have access for lots of reasons,” Herrera said.

Volunteers are making phone calls, taking phone calls, and even going into these hard-to-reach communities. Herrera said there are ways you can help if you are interested.

Families who need assistance can call 2-1-1 or call 919- 934-0421.