CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — As the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries grow in the Triangle, companies are looking to hire students and graduates from Wake Technical Community College.

On Thursday, 10 local biotech and biopharmaceutical companies visited Wake Tech’s Western Wake Campus to recruit new employees.

Dwight Redd at the career fair (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Students like Dwight Redd, who grew up in the Triangle, have seen these industries boom.

“I’ve driven through here back when it was just fields,” he said. “It’s great to see all these budding businesses coming out of nowhere, sprouting up.”

Now, he wants to contribute to the growth and work in manufacturing like his grandfather.

“I’m here to really just scope out some of the companies in the business,” he said. “I just wanted to see what was available, how I fit in.”

“The industry is just ripe and ready,” said Gina Thompson, senior service partner manager for Körber Pharma Software, one of the companies at the job fair. “There’s no reason why folks can’t go ahead and find an exciting job to grow with.”

MicroPipetting demo (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

The goal is to recruit local students and put those resources back in the community.

“They’re here for future jobs, they’re here for potential apprenticeships, internships,” said Cynthia Lawrence, Director of Biotechnology and Workforce Continuing Education at Wake Tech. “It’s a great way and a great place for them to be able to meet them.”

Wake Tech is working hand-in-hand with these companies so students are prepared to make an impact.

“I never thought I’d be doing something like this,” Dwight Redd said. “So it’s an honor, really.”

Wake Tech students and graduates connect with the school’s biotech career navigator or reach out to the companies’ talent acquisitions to learn more about their opportunities.