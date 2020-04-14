Live Now
Triangle business owner opens pop-up restaurant in his driveway during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One local business owner is getting creative to bring in revenue during the coronavirus crisis.

Dave Wilson owns several Moe’s Southwest Grills in Raleigh. He and other local businesses are taking a big hit during the stay-at-home orders because of COVID-19.

Dave Wilson has opened a Moe’s pop-up in his driveway (Photo: Dave Wilson)

Wilson is now hosting a Moe’s pop-up in the driveway of his home. During the first event, his neighborhood turned out in droves, and he sold nearly 40 of Moe’s new taco kits. It was a huge night compared to recent orders that have been coming through restaurants.

The plan is to continue the Moe’s pop-up. In fact, other neighborhoods are lined up to participate.

Tuesday at 5 p.m., Dave will be selling taco kits in Holly Springs. He hopes to sell another 25 taco kits.

