Triangle business owners looking forward to serving clients again despite extension of stay-at-home order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s likely to be a few more weeks before salons and gyms can reopen in North Carolina, but business owners say they are looking forward to serving clients again.

“Phase two” of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to reopen the state allows for limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and salons that can follow safety protocols including the potential need to reduce capacity.

“Our doors are shut. We have no money coming in, but all the bills are still going out. At the end of the day, it’s more important to make sure our community is safe and healthy,” said Tara Gardiner.

Gardiner co-owns Salon Blu. She say their doors have been closed since March 17, and then they’ve been relying on selling root-touch up kits and curbside pick-up for product.

She says they didn’t expect to be out of work for this long and that they’ve started donated weekly meals to their nearly 100 employees.

“There were a lot of tears, a lot of fear, a lot of uncertainty. A majority of our staff has been able to collect unemployment,” said Gardiner.

Despite the financial hardship, Gardiner supports Cooper’s plan to reopen in stages, saying social distancing is nearly impossible in a salon setting so she wants to make sure it’s safe for clients and staff.

“I think it’s a good decision. I have friends who own salons in Georgia. They don’t feel confident going back into the workforce right now,” Gardiner said.

F45 North Raleigh opened three weeks before the statewide stay-at-home order.

Since clients aren’t allowed inside the gym, they’ve shifted to live streaming workouts. Owner Peter Heffring says they’ve maintained about 50 percent of the clients.

“Right now we’re stretching the cash. It’s a little tough right now to get through. We had to lay off some of our fitness trainers obviously, and that’s been hard,” he said.

Although Heffring supports Cooper’s plan, he wishes the governor would make a distinction between big box gyms and smaller fitness studios.

“A larger gym, even though they offer great things for a lot of people, you bring hundreds people in how do you implement the guidelines for social distancing,” he said.

Heffring says before they were forced to close their doors, F45 staff was temperature checking each client before they came into the studio, spacing clients out during each workout, and disinfecting during and after each class.

He says F45 could still offer classes safely even if there was restriction how number of people allowed inside.

“We could lock the door. Open it for ten, do the class, clean and hygiene. Then let ten out, lock the door, and let the next ten in,” he said.

Cooper’s reopening plan will occur in three phases. The first will ease restrictions on the stay-at-home order allowing some retailers to open, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops.

Gatherings of more than 10 will still be banned in phase one, Cooper said.

Phase two will begin after a minimum of two to three weeks has passed and certain benchmarks are met.

Phase three can begin four to six weeks after phase two – where an increased capacity at bars, restaurants, other businesses and houses of worship will be allowed.

More headlines from CBS17.com: