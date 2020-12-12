Triangle businesses adjusting to Gov. Cooper’s curfew mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order went into effect Friday, enacting a curfew and other public health restrictions.

Business owners hope it’s a temporary change that will result in a long-term solution. The COVID-19 pandemic has been surging in North Carolina for several weeks.

“You have to change your game plan to change how you are running your business in order to survive,” said Hoppy Endings co-owner Damian Horne.

Hoppy Times would normally close at 11 p.m. The plan moving forward is to make sure all customers leave by 9:30 p.m.

Horne said it’s better than being shutdown completely.

“If people want to defy that, you (are) not only hurting yourself, but you are hurting the businesses that are going to get fined for that,” Horne said.

On Tuesday, Cooper announced he was signing Executive Order 181 which is effective through at least Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. It says all individuals must “stay at home or the place they will remain for the night” from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Certain businesses must close between those curfew hours. Those businesses include bars, entertainment venues, parks, museums, and aquariums.

Exceptions include those going to and from work. Businesses selling groceries, medication, health care supplies, and fuel may remain open.

Restaurants, breweries, distilleries, and wineries can operate with only take-out and delivery services after 10 p.m.

“The issue we have now is that this executive order now affects us on [NFL] game day,” said Matt Boyd. He owns Buffalo Brothers restaurant in Raleigh. He said he agrees with the curfew, but it just makes it challenging as they work their way back.

“We’ve nearly gotten our entire staff back but it’s a challenge. Now, it’s a challenge to give them all shifts,” he explained.

He also hopes that people and businesses comply with the curfew.

“While it may benefit you in the short term to not follow the restrictions and the rules, you’re putting the nail in the coffin for all of us,” Boyd said.