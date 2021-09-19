Triangle businesses celebrate ‘919 Day’ on social media

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sept. 19 is a day for Triangle-area businesses and residents to show a bit of pride in their area. The day is called “919 Day” as a reference to the area code.

Triangle restaurants got especially creative in their shoutouts to the Triangle. Pompieri Pizza in Durham used basil to put “919” in the center of a tasty-looking pie.

Bull City Burger used ketchup to ketchup to paint Durham’s area code on a cheeseburger.

North Carolina State University’s accounts posted scenic photos of Raleigh.

Sports teams jumped in on the fun, too. The Carolina Hurricanes shared a 30-second video produced just for the occasion!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories