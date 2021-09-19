Triangle businesses celebrate ‘919 Day’ on social media

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sept. 19 is a day for Triangle-area businesses and residents to show a bit of pride in their area. The day is called “919 Day” as a reference to the area code.

Triangle restaurants got especially creative in their shoutouts to the Triangle. Pompieri Pizza in Durham used basil to put “919” in the center of a tasty-looking pie.

Bull City Burger used ketchup to ketchup to paint Durham’s area code on a cheeseburger.

North Carolina State University’s accounts posted scenic photos of Raleigh.

Happy #919day, Raleigh. 💕 Very proud to call this place home. pic.twitter.com/hO7BA7VQiL — NC State College of Natural Resources (@NCStateCNR) September 19, 2021

Sports teams jumped in on the fun, too. The Carolina Hurricanes shared a 30-second video produced just for the occasion!