RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two weeks away from Raleigh’s Pride Festival, businesses in the Triangle are showing their support.

“We have to show people they can’t be afraid,” Rusty Sutton said.

Sutton and his husband own The Green Monkey, with Pride flags and other merchandise shown throughout the store.

The support from their business and others has sometimes come at a price, though.

“Letters, anonymously of course, saying we shouldn’t be doing this,” Sutton explained.

He says those feelings have even turned physical, pointing out an experience with one recent customer.

“He had a bottle of wine at the door, and he smashed it and said he was tired of this gay stuff,” Sutton said.

Sutton says they’re not backing down from creating a safe, welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community. Pride organizers who spoke with CBS 17 say that’s their entire goal.

“We’re here, and we’re here to celebrate, and we’re not hiding,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of Raleigh Pride, said.

Raleigh’s Pride Festival is taking place on June 24. There are several other events scheduled throughout the month of June.