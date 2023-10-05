RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s quality of life is often praised, and for the third straight year North Carolina’s capital city has been recognized for its strong sense of community by one site.

Neighbor.com recently released its fourth list of the 25 Most Neighborly Cities in America, and Raleigh has maintained its spot in the top ten.

In the 2023 edition of the list, Raleigh ranks at No. 9. Though that’s a drop from 2022’s ranking of No. 6, it’s still up from the city’s original ranking of No. 11 in 2021.

“For the third year in a row, Raleigh is recognized as more than just the ‘City of Oaks.’ This neighborly city has a strong economy, abundance of jobs, pleasant climate and small town hospitality,” the entry on the list reads, noting that the city has gone through population changes recently. “With 180 miles of greenway trails to explore, Raleigh is the perfect city for people to plant roots and invest in its communities.”

Factors that helped determine ranking this year’s list included charitable donations, volunteer work, low crime rates, population changes and voter turnouts, among other things.

Another North Carolina city, Winston-Salem, also made the list at No. 16.

Most Neighborly Cities in 2023 according to neighbor.com