RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been nearly a week since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and it’s still the topic of discussion for a lot of people around the Triangle, even local comedians.

Robert Schneider has been doing stand-up comedy for the past six years. And he said while the joke Chris Rock told wasn’t meant to be taken seriously, no one should have been assaulted.

“At first I thought it was staged because there were so many things that just didn’t make sense about how nothing happened. There was no response from Chris Rock,” Schneider said. “Anytime a comedian is on stage you’re casting a wide net. You’re throwing out something that’s going to be relatable to most people and funny to most people.”

Schneider started his career as a comedian after taking advice from local comedians in the area, who said he had what it takes to be successful. He works as a CPA full-time but always makes time for comedy.

He started stand-up when he attended a local fundraiser at the Goodnights Comedy Club.

“It was a show that had no actual comedians in it. We were all accounting just trying to be funny,” he said.

Ever since then he has been doing shows at local breweries all across the city.

Although he didn’t watch the Oscars live he did witness the incident all over social media.

“In my opinion Will definitely overreacted,” Schneider said. “I don’t know what I would do if someone actually physically assaulted me. I’ve had a number of interesting encounters but most of them have been verbal.”

Witnessing one of the most iconic moments in Oscar history has Schneider wanting to be more self-aware of the content he talks about.

“I think it definitely re-enforces that. I know for me personally, when I write jokes, I try to consider that. I typically don’t do political jokes because there a lot of ways you can ruffle feathers,” he said.

Schneider said he hosts open mic nights every Friday at 7 at the Barrel Culture. He also works with other local comedians on other projects every Monday night at 8 at Devine’s.

He also said he will be headlining a show at Brunswick Beer Exchange in Leland on April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and at The Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro on May 4.

Chris Rock’s Brother, Tony Rock, will take the stage with other comedians Friday night at the PNC Arena. For more information on that event click here.

Chris Rock will be in the Triangle in just two weeks doing his already sold-out Comedy Tour at DPAC in Durham on April 16 and 17.