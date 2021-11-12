Triangle companies offer jobs — but where are the workers?

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — As new infrastructure projects break ground over the next five years the Triangle will be seeing a lot of asphalt deliveries paving the way forward for locally owned businesses.

“It’s a great thing. It’s a great thing for us. I’m hoping it’s going to put a lot of people to work, it’s going to get a lot more construction work out there” said Mike Stephenson with Paving Professionals.

Stephenson spent Friday afternoon overseeing a job in Garner.

Like every other industry in the country, finding the workers to do the work has been a challenge since long before the federal infrastructure bill.

“We’re really busy, it’s hard to find guys right now but we could definitely use a whole other crew — two crews,” Stephenson said.

Paving Professionals, Inc. used to get at least 50 applicants per job posting. Now they’re getting only one or two and some of those folks no-show the interview. And these are jobs that can pay $30 an hour with quarterly bonuses.

Workers are also going to be needed for airport projects, expanding broadband, increasing severe weather preparedness, public transit and the build-out of electric vehicle charging stations.

But even with enough people to do the job the supply chain also has to sort itself out.

Stephenson explained: “because there is a backlog across the board for a lot of things right now. Getting supplies is very hard. Certain jobs have certain materials we can’t get a hold of, we’re working with it. There’s a lot of changes being made on the requirements of projects to work with the supply chain. But it’s a struggle.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories