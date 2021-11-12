Triangle companies offer jobs — but where are the workers?

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — As new infrastructure projects break ground over the next five years the Triangle will be seeing a lot of asphalt deliveries paving the way forward for locally owned businesses.

“It’s a great thing. It’s a great thing for us. I’m hoping it’s going to put a lot of people to work, it’s going to get a lot more construction work out there” said Mike Stephenson with Paving Professionals.

Stephenson spent Friday afternoon overseeing a job in Garner.

Like every other industry in the country, finding the workers to do the work has been a challenge since long before the federal infrastructure bill.

“We’re really busy, it’s hard to find guys right now but we could definitely use a whole other crew — two crews,” Stephenson said.

Paving Professionals, Inc. used to get at least 50 applicants per job posting. Now they’re getting only one or two and some of those folks no-show the interview. And these are jobs that can pay $30 an hour with quarterly bonuses.

Workers are also going to be needed for airport projects, expanding broadband, increasing severe weather preparedness, public transit and the build-out of electric vehicle charging stations.

But even with enough people to do the job the supply chain also has to sort itself out.

Stephenson explained: “because there is a backlog across the board for a lot of things right now. Getting supplies is very hard. Certain jobs have certain materials we can’t get a hold of, we’re working with it. There’s a lot of changes being made on the requirements of projects to work with the supply chain. But it’s a struggle.”