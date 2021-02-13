Triangle company develops drug believed to give new hope to lung cancer patients

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the leading cancer killer for both men and women, however a Triangle company believes a new drug could give lung cancer patients new hope for what’s often a life ending diagnosis.

“We know the suffering that patients go through,” said Heat Biologics CEO Jeff Wolf.

For Heat Biologics CEO Jeff Wolf, the fight against cancer is personal.

“My own father passed away from cancer,” said Wolf.

That’s why his team of researchers at Heat Biologics have spent years developing a treatment known as HS-110.

“What our HS-110 does is activate t-cells to destroy cancer,” said Wolf.

Wolf admits HS-110 isn’t the cure that millions of people are hoping for.

“I think a cure for lung cancer is a long way away,” said Wolf. “What we’re focused on is really extending a patient’s life.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, the average non-small cell lung cancer patient survives their prognosis for just under a year.

Patients who received an injection of HS-110 saw their life expectancy increase to 24.6 months during Phase II trials.

“We’re extremely excited by the data we’ve seen and believe this has the potential to really be a game changer,” said Wolf.

That’s why Heat Biologics is working with the FDA to explore opportunities to fast track the approval process that can often take years.

“We’re working as hard as we can to get this out there so others don’t have to suffer the way that my father, and many others, have suffered in the past,” said Wolf.