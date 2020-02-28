Triangle company’s cleaning device battles novel coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As concerns grow about the novel coronavirus, some Triangle businesses are thinking about ways they can stop the spread of germs.

The company, Enviro-Master, is a restroom hygiene business that cleans restrooms in restaurants, daycares, gymnasiums and other businesses across the Triangle.

Enviro-Master has a product called the Virus Vaporizer that has been proven to kill viruses.

“It contains a hospital-grade germicide that attacks the virus,” said Matt Berry with Enviro-Master.

The spray creates a positive charge that sticks to all hard and soft surfaces in restrooms as well as other rooms in the businesses.

“It kills all of the germs in all of the areas that you touch,” Berry said.

Enviro-Master crews will use the Virus Vaporizer to clean the dining areas of restaurants and the playgrounds of daycares in addition to the restrooms.

However, since it’s recently been discovered that novel coronavirus can spread through an infected patient’s feces, the main place this company uses this device to clean is in the restroom.

“When you flush the toilet, you have thousands of little particles, and the fecal matter is in those particles,” Berry said.

Berry said the vaporizer kills those germs and keeps the viruses from spreading.

As the threat of novel coronavirus increases, Enviro-Master said they want to get the word out about their services so that businesses can do everything they can to keep their customers safe.

“The groups most susceptible to this is the elderly and our young people,” Berry said. “Keeping everyone safe is vital, especially right now.”

Since the novel coronavirus is so new, company officials with Enviro-Master said they have not had a lot of businesses specifically reach out to them about preventing the virus yet.

