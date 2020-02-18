Triangle cooking competition pits top chefs against each other, raises money for charity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It is a combination of two things everybody loves — good food and classic cars.
The Lucy Daniels Center is hosting “Cooking for a Classic” beginning on Feb. 24. It is a progressive competition pitting some of the Triangle’s best chefs against each other and you can take part and try some of the best local food.
There is also a raffle to win a gorgeous and perfectly restored 1969 Chevrolet Camero.
Proceeds benefit the Lucy Daniels Center, a local organization that provides much-needed emotional support to young children throughout the area.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Airborne deer goes through windshield, kills Florida woman
- Eyewitnesses said crossing guard pushed children out of the way before driver hit, killed him
- Public invited to comment on NC’s plan for Hurricane Florence disaster recovery funds
- Cat survives arrow shot through its head
- Trump commutes former Gov. Blagojevich’s sentence, calls it ‘ridiculous’
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now