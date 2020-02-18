Triangle cooking competition pits top chefs against each other, raises money for charity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It is a combination of two things everybody loves — good food and classic cars.

The Lucy Daniels Center is hosting “Cooking for a Classic” beginning on Feb. 24. It is a progressive competition pitting some of the Triangle’s best chefs against each other and you can take part and try some of the best local food.

There is also a raffle to win a gorgeous and perfectly restored 1969 Chevrolet Camero.

Proceeds benefit the Lucy Daniels Center, a local organization that provides much-needed emotional support to young children throughout the area.

