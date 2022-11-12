FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight local dancers have been chosen to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

At the Studio Five Dance Company in Fuquay-Varina, the teens are already busy preparing for their big moment.

With each pointed toe, hand flick and turn, the eight girls are one step closer to making their dreams come true.

“I’ve been dancing for…I want to say 12 years,” said 14-year-old Reaghan Retseck.

“Almost 10 years now,” said 16-year-old Hailey Landers.

The two teens are a part of a select group at their studio, handpicked to perform at the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan.

“We had to send in an audition video all the way back in January,” said owner Meghan Retseck. “Hundreds and hundreds [of dancers] auditioned. They take 500 people from across the country: different dance companies and different groups.”

Now comes practice, practice and more practice to make everything perfect.

The group only received the choreography at the end of October.

They’re expected to have it learned and cleaned up by the time they head to New York the weekend before the holiday.

The girls are going through hours of rehearsals this week before they leave town.

Once they get to Manhattan, they will have eight hour long practices each day leading up to the parade.

“It feels very exciting knowing that there are so many other studios and dancers that auditioned and we’re the ones that were chosen,” said Retseck.

“It’s great to go finally, for us, because we’ve seen other dancers go before,” said Landers.

This group is the third from the studio to make it on the big screen in ‘The Big Apple.’

“Some of [these girls] sat and watched that first group go in 2016 when they were little bitty things,” explained Retseck. “Now here they are, they get to be the ones walking through the streets of New York telling people ‘Merry Christmas’ and dancing in Herald Square.”