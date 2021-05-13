Triangle drivers still searching for gas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The pumps are still not back to normal in central North Carolina after a cyberattack on a major pipeline led to a run on fuel.

Drivers could easily be spotted on the quest for gas Thursday, pulling into stations to double-check they didn’t have any for sale.

“I’m like, ‘When are y’all going to have some more gas?’, like come on,” said driver Alexis Cates. “I went to four or five gas stations today and people are fighting over gas. It’s ridiculous. They just got to get it together.”

“I’m looking to fill it up. There’s really no gas. There’s none,” said driver Jalea Evans.

Most stations CBS 17 came across on Thursday either had lights out or bags on the pumps.

Some employees used the downtime to clean them.

Various gas station employees told CBS 17 they didn’t know when their pumps would be back in use.

“Most of them, the stores ain’t got gas,” said driver Elnora Jones.

More than a dozen gas stations along Glenwood Avenue were without fuel, from Raleigh to Durham.

“I drive for Lyft so I’m always looking for gas,” said Ray Lynch.

Lynch said he got lucky stumbling across a place with fuel.

“Crazy. I didn’t work yesterday because I was afraid. I didn’t want to stand in five-hour lines, but it’s getting better,” said Lynch.

Some people said they drove to several places trying to fill up and wish people would be more considerate.

“This man had a 55-gallon drum on the back of his truck. He was filling that up,” said Jones.

“There are people who have jobs and need to go to work and y’all taking all the gas. How is that going to help us?” Evans asked.

Drivers asked people to take only what they need as this will be over soon.

“I’m good. I’m good for the rest of the week,” Cates said. “My tank is on full so I just got to preserve, not go to too many places. I’m going to go home and chill out for the rest of the day.”

Experts said a good time to fill up if you’re trying to avoid the lines, and if you’re able, is in the middle of the night.