Triangle Expressway tolls to increase by 11 cents beginning January

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A toll increase for the Triangle Expressway will take effect Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced.

Drivers with an NC Quick Pass transponder who travel the entire 18.8 miles of the Triangle Expressway will see their toll increase by 11 cents to $3.71.

The Triangle Expressway partially completes the outer loop around the greater Raleigh area from Interstate 40 to the N.C. 55 Bypass.

The NC Quick Pass transponder can save drivers up to 35 percent on tolls on state roads, according to NCDOT. More information on the pass and how to get one can be found online.

