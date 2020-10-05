Triangle fallen firefighters honored during Light the Night event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Red lights shined bright in several areas across downtown Raleigh Sunday night to remember those who sacrificed to serve our communities.

The city lit up red to honor Raleigh firefighter Keith Tessinear.

The assistant chief lost his battle with cancer in 2019 following more than 20 years of service with the Raleigh Fire Department.

The city recognized Tessinear as part of a nationwide event called Light The Night which aims to honor fallen firefighters across the country.

“Keith was strong within his faith and really loved his family. A loss of one firefighter is a tragic loss to the fire services and to the community in which they serve as a whole,” said Kevin Coppage, Raleigh Fire Division Chief.

Parts of the town of Clayton also lit up red to remember Jason Dean who died after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Tessinear’s name will be added to the North Carolina and National Memorial to fallen firefighters.

“When one of ours passes away it’s like you really lost a family member. This is a way that we go back and we remember why we do this job and remember those that gave a lot in doing the job as well,” said Coppage.

