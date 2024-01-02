CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Some families are looking for things to do outside to reduce their chances of getting sick.

Tuesday was Toddler Day at Downtown Cary Park’s outdoor ice skating rink dozens of families were out enjoying the day. It comes as the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show North Carolina with a high number of respiratory illnesses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV).

Some people are gravitating toward outdoor activities like this rather than indoor events to keep their families safe.

“Definitely nice to get outside, get some vitamin D and definitely try to avoid some of the indoor areas that have all the germs,” said Rachel Hennessy, a mother of four children.

Honor Smith is also aware of the illnesses spreading around right now. She and her three kids already spend a lot of time outside and she believes that lessens her family’s chances of getting sick.

“It’s definitely an added bonus to avoid stuff like the germier indoor places in the winter,” Smith said.

If you want to break out the skates, the rink is free and open through January 12.