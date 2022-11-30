RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve been to the pharmacy lately to pick up medicine, you may have found yourself going to two or three pharmacies to find it. Pharmacists say numerous types of medication are in short supply right now.

Johnston County mom, Christy Tripp, is relieved her six-yesr-old daughter, Faith, is finally feeling better after being sick for nearly two weeks.

When the flu led to a sinus infection, Faith’s doctor prescribed the antibiotic, Augmentin. Tripp went right to the pharmacy to get her daughter the medicine she needed, but it wasn’t easy.

“They didn’t have any antibiotic, nothing and so at that point as a parent you’re scared and worried, and so we tried another pharmacy they had nothing,” she said.

Steve Adkins, the pharmacy manager and owner of Health Park pharmacy in Raleigh isn’t surprised to hear about the family’s ordeal. He says pharmacies are dealing with all kinds of drug shortages.

“Having this many drugs that are that short, I’ve not seen in practice in 20-plus years,” Adkins said.

“Antibiotics, antivirals, ADD medications, diabetes medications, you name it,” he continued. “We purchase from the largest wholesaler in the world, worldwide, and they have zero on hand of all the Tamiflu, zero on hand of amoxicillin suspension, zero on hand of a lot of Augmentin suspensions.”

When medications aren’t available, Adkins works with doctors to try to find substitutions, or his staff compounds medicines at the pharmacy. Because a lot of children’s medicines are in short supply, he says sometimes they have to create child-sized doses.

“Much more labor intensive, but it’s better to have something available for the children,” he said.

The shortages, which Adkins suspects are due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, are causing frustration for pharmacists and families alike.

“As parents, it’s worrisome,” said Tripp.

Fortunately, she eventually found a pharmacy with Faith’s medicine in stock, and a few days later, the little girl is on the mend.

“As soon as she had it in her body for 48 hours, we started noticing the change,” Tripp said.