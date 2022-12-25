RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Working during the holidays can often be tough, but sometimes it’s necessary.

North Carolina State Trooper Logan Torruella who has worked as a trooper in Wake County since September 2019 said he’s always been passionate about his job.

“I had family in this career in various parts of the country. It’s one of those things where we can give back,” Torruella said.

For Christmas over the past three years, Torruella has done just that — he continues to give back. This Christmas wasn’t any different. At 6 p.m., CBS 17 News met with the state trooper who was already busy starting his shift that was set to last through 3 a.m.

“Work is generally the same, traffic varies, it could be heavier at different times and we might have more calls about disabled motors with people being stranded on the roadway,” said Torruella while explaining what he commonly sees during the holiday.

However, one of the biggest concerns Torruella said troopers watch out for is impaired driving.

“When most people are having a joyous day, this may not be a joyous time if they’re disabled or in a collision,” he said.

Torruella said he’s not the only member of law enforcement working during the holidays. When many people gather, he said firefighters, health care workers and many others continue to step away from friends and family to help and protect their communities.

“This time of year you do a kind of realize how this line of work and other lines of work, (people) who are going to work today, how your family is impacted by them,” Torruella said.

The state trooper said it’s why he doesn’t mind working on Christmas to make sure the other people he works with get the time to spend with family – especially if they have children.

“I try to keep it as normal as possible,” said Torruella.

Before putting on his uniform, Torruella woke up early on Christmas Day to visit his parents and spend time with his wife. A day at work didn’t stop Torruella’s Christmas from being special.

“I would just like to wish everybody a Merry Christmas, a safe Christmas and a Happy New Year. Not just us here – not just us in law enforcement or the highway patrol — but other agencies… who are all busy working today while their friends or family are somewhere else.”