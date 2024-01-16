RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s no doubt, people have been feeling the cooler temperatures sweeping across North Carolina.

“It’s a constant cold all day. We try to get on busses or anything–any place where it’s warm,” said Christopher Dimler.

Dimler was one of several people waiting in line near Cabarrus and Harrington Street in downtown Raleigh. He said the winter weather is turning many to places like Saint John’s Metropolitan Community Church, where they’re offering people a warm place to sleep at night.

“It used to not fill up until real late, and now it gets filled up earlier and earlier as it gets colder. It’s good that they exist, that’s why I came to Raleigh because I figured I’d find something,” Dimler said.

The church is one of several organizations working with Raleigh and Wake County officials to support families as temperatures drop. This week brings some of the coldest temperatures in the area since December 2022.

Alan Winstead with Meals on Wheels Wake County said volunteers have also been prepping early for the winter weather.

Winstead said, “We work with a lot of vulnerable people who are homebound.”

On Tuesday, Winstead pointed to the bags of food that volunteers had sorted. He said, “We’ve done some preparation beforehand, we made certain that people who need it have space heaters they can use, we worked with some of our folks to get assistance so they’ll have extra money to pay their higher heating bills.”

Winstead said volunteers have also helped make sure residents have things like gloves, blankets, and extra food. On Wednesday, more than 100 volunteers will help deliver about 1,400 hot meals.

“We’re more than a meal, we provide that social connection and that safety net for any potential emergency situation,” Winstead added.

Meals on Wheels staff said it’s not unusual to see their delivery requests spike when temperatures drop. He said it’s always a good reminder to make sure people are checking on their older neighbors and relatives to make sure they’re okay and have what they need.