Triangle medical lab owner believes new test could reveal COVID-19 risk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the ongoing pandemic continues we’re now getting into flu season, and medical experts are concerned about how this combination could impact our health care system.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Glory Gallucci says phones have been ringing off the hook at her Any Lab Test Now! locations, and it’s not just people looking for coronavirus tests.

“People are coming in for general health checkups,” said Gallucci. “I think they’re less likely to go to the doctor, and they’re going to see about tests they used to get at the doctor’s office.”

While they offer a wide variety of test kits and panels Gallucci says people should be more worried about their ABCD’s.

“We have a program called the ABCD of their immune system, and all of those vitamins can play a key role in strengthnening our immune system,” said Gallucci.

As the pandemic runs into flu season and typical fall allergies, Gallucci says a simple prick of your finger allows her lab techs to take a deep dive into your body’s needs.

“I think the best we can do is control ourselves, and that is what we put in our bodies and how we take care of our bodies so that we can fight COVID or the upcoming flu and stay as healthy as possible,” said Gallucci.

Gallucci says some deficiencies are easily fixed.

“This test does go through vitamins and minerals, where you’re deficient or borderline, and make recommendations from a dietary perspective,” said Gallucci.

Gallucci says she recommends following up with a doctor for the best results.

“You can’t change what you don’t know,” said Gallucci. “That’s why information is knowledge, and one of the things that we do is provide that knowledge so people can take control of their health.”

