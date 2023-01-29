RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the release of body camera video in the Memphis police-involved death of Tyre Nichols, the entire country reacted with protests, including in Raleigh.

But as some protests quiet down, mental health experts say the consequences of seeing the violent video can linger.

“It can last months after, especially when other things are happening in the news that feel similar or in the same nature,” said Jessica Fowler with the Poe Center for Health Education in Raleigh.

Fowler says seeing graphic body camera footage can especially impact young children or teens.

“They may have a harder time understanding what they’re seeing and that can really leave them feeling an increase in anxiety and worry and feeling frightened,” she said.

For parents, Fowler said the best thing you can do to help your child is to simply let them talk about it.

“We just want to be available and have conversations and let them kind of lead that conversation, see what it is that they know, and let them ask questions,” she said. “Be non-judgmental, give them that safe space, and not minimize how they’re feeling.”

For adults, activists we spoke with say the most important thing is reminding yourself that it’s okay to feel a strong reaction to seeing something violent.

“Please do not become desensitized, because we see the brutalization of marginalized people so much in this country now, that it can begin to desensitize you to what is taking place,” said Kerwin Pittman, a social justice activist in the Triangle.

For adults who feel sadness or anger from the video, activists say to channel those feelings into making change.

“We need to process these things, but we also need to put different infrastructures in place to keep these things from happening,” Pittman said.

The Poe Center for Health Education created a list of resources for parents if they need help talking about tough topics with their children. You can find those resources here.