Triangle movie theaters struggle to stay afloat during coronavirus pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Right now small businesses everywhere are having to come up with creative ways to keep money flowing in, and it’s no different for our independent theaters in the Triangle.

Since Six Forks Cinema in Raleigh closed back in March, movie nights just haven’t been the same for Lela Tew, a regular customer.

“I had one bag of popcorn since y’all closed and it was at my house and it wasn’t good.”​​​

Now customers can get their popcorn fix for the movie nights happening at home. On Fridays and Saturdays Six Forks Cinema along with their sister movie theater Rialto is selling all of the concession stand favorites. You can call ahead and set up a pick up time or order at the box office.

Six Forks Cinema will be out selling snacks from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Rialto is offering pickup from 4 p.m. until 8​ p.m.

​”I like popcorn, but I like the theater I like the people that work here, and I mean they’re family we don’t want them to go,”​​ said Tew.

​Employees follow CDC guidelines with masks and gloves, and bring your snacks right out to your car. The owner, Doug Cooper says not only is this a way to keep customers coming and money flowing, in but it’s also ensuring his staff gets a paycheck. ​​​

“I’m doing about everything we can do to encourage the employees to work as many hours as I can afford to pay them,”​​ said Cooper.

Tew says people in the community want the theater to be able to stay open once this pandemic is over, and that’s why they’re supporting them now.

​​​The owner says he’s been saving money and that will help get them through this pandemic, but having to shut their doors is still taking a major toll on the business. ​​​

“We won’t be rich and we won’t make any money this year but we’ll be here.”

​​​So will their loyal customers now all buttered up and ready to come back. ​​

