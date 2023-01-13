PHILADELPHIA (WNCN) – After completing a trade prior to Thursday’s National Women’s Soccer League Draft, the North Carolina Courage held four of the league’s 12 first-round picks. And made it count.

The courage traded forward Diana Ordóñez and the No. 30 overall pick to the Houston Dash for the No. 8 overall pick. This gave the team (9-6-7) the No. 6, 8, 9 and 11 overall picks for a group that finished one spot outside the postseason a season ago.

“I was surprised to see them trading Ordóñez in the first round with how her rookie season went with the Courage last seen,” Courage season ticket holder Jeremy Therrien said.

Although a rookie, Ordóñez’s contract expires at the end of 2023. That, and her expressed interest in playing closer to home, likely played a part in the move.

In the draft, the Courage selected, in order, forward, defensive midfielder, midfielder, forward.

“The biggest need was definitely forward,” Therrien said. “Losing both Ordóñez and [midfielder] Debinha is going to show with how many goals [the team loses] with how many goals each of them scored last season. I have hopes for the rookies to show out just like they could to fill the gaps.”

First, Therrien is talking about No. 6 pick Olivia Wingate, a forward from the University of Notre Dame.

She was a 5-year member of the Fighting Irish team, making 74 starts (95 games) in her career. Wingate scored 26 goals, with 14 coming in her final season. She earned third team All-ACC and All-Region in 2021 before her breakout 2022 season earning her first-team All-ACC and United Soccer Coaches third-team All-America status.

Next, University of California’s Sydney Collins was selected No. 8.

She started all but one of her 85 career games for the Bears and earned third team All-Pac 12 as a senior in 2021. The Courage selected her with the pick they acquired for Ordóñez.

Next, Florida State University’s midfielder Clara Robbins was taken one selection later.

Robbins finished as the all-time leader in games played for the Seminoles and ranks No. 19 in scoring all-time. She was also the ACC Tournament MVP in 2021 as she helped the Seminoles to a National Championship.

Finally, University of Virginia forward Haley Hopkins was selected at No. 11.

Hopkins led the Cavaliers in goals (14) in 2022 and was second on the team in assists (five). Her shining moment came in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinal when her equalizer forced overtime against eventual national champion UCLA, an official release from the Courage said. She started 100 of 104 career games.

Finally, North Carolina also received Houston’s 2024 natural first-round pick, a 2023 international spot and $100,000 in allocation money.

The four first-round picks made NWSL history.