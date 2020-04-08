Raleigh nonprofit looking for volunteers to call families to provide COVID-19 information

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A nonprofit focused on global health is looking for volunteers to help call families in need during the pandemic.

Curamericas Global is based in Raleigh and is committed to saving lives of women and children in forgotten communities around the world and in the Triangle.

“So locally we work with Guatemalan consulates to serve people that receive services from the Guatemalan consulate, usually immigrants and people in North Carolina that may not have basic access to health care and health information,” said executive director Andrew Herrera.

COVID-19 forced the organization to have to cancel events and volunteer trips.

“It’s also impacted our partners who are scared, healthcare providers from around the world who are expecting a surge of COVID-19 but don’t know how to react to it, don’t know what to do,” Herrera said. “We’ve created an infrastructure for our partners so that they can get training quickly on whatever the issue is of the day and today it’s COVID-19.”

Before the pandemic hit, Curamericas Global received a big donation of medical supplies. Recently, the nonprofit donated those to UNC Health to help with the shortage.

Volunteers are now focused on reaching about 15,000 Spanish-speaking families in North Carolina to ensure they have correct information about the coronavirus.

“We have a group of 70-plus volunteers to call over a thousand families in Spanish using a CDC-based script with the purpose of giving evidence-based information, to answer questions that people may have during these crazy times, and to be an ally to somebody that needs help,” said Herrera.

He said volunteers this week made about 200 a calls in one day. All of the families said information provided was very helpful.

“We actually had a mom that was having trouble breathing and didn’t know what to do and so one of our volunteers and nurse worked with her to get the treatment that she needed,” said Herrera.

Curamericas Global is looking for more volunteers to help its remote call campaign.

