RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Triangle nonprofit is helping Ukrainian refugees trying to get back on their feet in other countries.

Shortly after the war in Ukraine began, leaders with the Raleigh-based nonprofit “Rise Against Hunger” immediately went to work trying to find out how they could help refugees.

The group and its partner organizations overseas are providing aid for refugees as they arrive at reception centers where they can stay and figure out their next steps.

“That’s like a cafeteria setting so we were able to provide food relief through our partners,” said Andrew Sullivan, the nonprofit’s director of program management. “We were working on mattresses, sleeping bags, baby food, canned goods.”

RAH is also working on thousands of food kits for families as they go into host homes. Sullivan tells CBS 17 they’ve had a lot of people here in the Triangle reaching out wanting to help.

“We were very overwhelmed in a good way from the response from people here in the Triangle,” Sullivan said.

“Rise Against Hunger” needs donations to help with efforts in Ukraine. To donate, click here.