RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.

Cindy Stranad with the Parade of Homes said the event gives people the opportunity to view new homes and find inspiration. Stranad said, “If you’re not in the market to buy right now, you might be interested in what’s the latest in design trends, what kind of technology is out there today, what can you do with your home right now and get some information from these terrific builders.”

Stranad said the tour features homes in 91 communities and 74 builders. The prices of those homes range from $350,000-$5 million.

Despite concerns people may have of the housing market, Stranad said hundreds of people showed interest during the weekend and took advantage of the event.

“We’re planning on more people moving to Raleigh, and we want to have homes available for them when they come to Raleigh,” said Tim Thompson with Raleigh Custom Homes.

Thompson, whose business constructed the home on Camelot Dive, said they’re aware of some of the challenges for homebuyers. He said low inventory of homes in the Triangle continues to be a key issue. Thompson added, “most builders will engage and work with clients, especially now. We’re different in that we want to build our own custom homes and then at the end sell them; it helps us to sell more homes, faster.”

Leslie Covington, Executive Director of The Carying Place in Cary, said she focuses on helping homeless families find housing. Covington, who was able to view multiple homes during the Parade of Homes tour, said, “for me it’s very inspirational, and it gives me something to look forward to.”

Covington said the homes were beautiful, and the event gave her a better idea of what’s happening with real estate and home prices. She said, “the housing market it really, really tough… just everything from taxes; everything is skyrocketing, and you have to be cognizant of that and what it’s doing to your average family.” Covington said many jobs that are available aren’t paying for the cost of living. She added, “we haven’t had really good raises when it comes to the average income in quite some time.”

Standing outside a multi-million dollar home, Covington told CBS17 that she hopes more can be done to help bridge the affordability gap. She said, “don’t forget your average man, woman or family that simply wants to live a good life. And maybe they don’t need all this, but they need a decent place to live, they need it and deserve it.”

The Triangle Parade of Homes will take place again October 14-16 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. The parade is free, self-guided and open to the public. You can visit TriangleParade.com to see the homes and map your tour. Not all homes are open to the public and may require an appointment or can be toured virtually.