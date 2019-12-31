Triangle pastors discuss safety after 2 killed at Texas church, several stabbed at Hanukkah celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend was marred by violence against religious groups across the country.

On Monday congregations in North Carolina said they are taking precautions to stay safe.

A stabbing at a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah celebrations in New York was followed by a shooting that left two people dead at a church in Texas.

“To go in and kill innocent people is just evil,” said Pastor Andy Young.

Young has been with Faith Baptist Church in Knightdale since 1996. He says five years ago the church decided to formalize its own security team.

In White Settlement, Texas a volunteer security guard killed a gunman who opened fire during service in the West Freeway Church of Christ.

“They are heroes who took that action and probably saved a lot of lives,” said Young.

In Knightdale, Young says their security team is made up of about 15 current or retired law enforcement officers who are part of the congregation.

He says the armed security is stationed in the parking lot, church entrance, and in the worship hall.

“They are also trained to look for things. So if it’s 96 degrees and a guy is coming in in a long coat, they are going to be questioned. They are trained in body movement and stuff,” Young said.

In a statement The Jewish Federation of Raleigh-Cary condemned both of the weekend attacks, adding that measures are underway to increase the security of the Jewish community.

“It is incomprehensible to think that we are not safe in a home, a supermarket, or a sanctuary for prayer,” the statement said.

