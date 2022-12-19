RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is approaching this weekend, and with it, the possibility of subfreezing temperatures.

Jason Litvak, general manager at Michael & Son Services, said they are expecting a higher number of calls as temperatures dip down into the teens later this week.

“Once it drops below 20, that’s when we could potentially see pipes freezing and busting,” Litvak said.

He added the company has already been preparing and has put more of their plumbers on call for the cold week ahead.

“It’s not exclusively older homes, but we tend to see more issues in older homes that are less insulated.”

CBS17 News also caught up with Matt Vassar with TCR Rooter & Plumbing LLC who was working at a home Monday afternoon.

“What a lot of people don’t know is a lot of heating systems around here actually ran off of their water heater and when that system fails, not only do they not have hot water, they don’t have hot air,” Vassar said.

He also said certain situations require them to always have a person on call.

“Somebody is always available for somebody, and that person will be busy,” Vassar said.

Both plumbing businesses said frozen pipes often create a lot of damage and sometimes a mess for homeowners to deal with. The plumbers said copper and older plastic pipes can create the most issues because they don’t allow for much room to expand when they freeze. Instead, they said the pipes will often crack and burst.

“The mistakes that I see that are made are people who are like, ‘I’m not going to be here, let me just turn down my heating system,” said Vassar.

However, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing, Vassar said it could result in people returning to a flooded home. Vassar recommends keeping homes warm — even when you’re out of town, and said opening cabinets in bathroom or kitchen sinks can help circulate warm air.

Both plumbing companies said that the biggest issue that they tend to see is when people forget to disconnect their garden hose.

“If you don’t disconnect that garden hose and let all the water that’s in there out, it could potentially burst, and that’s even the frost-free type hoses and spigots,” Litvak said.

Vassar said that they hope no one has to deal with any plumbing problems during the holiday weekend, but he said they’re ready to respond.

“Understanding your basic plumbing system is really important for people, and just knowing how to operate it… and if you understand the basics of it, you’ll never have an issue,” Vassar said.

