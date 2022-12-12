GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s often described as the “merriest and most wonderful time” of the year. However, police are warning shoppers to also be aware this holiday season.

“Every holiday season you see it,” said Faolan Brooks, a Garner police officer.

The Garner Police Department is just one several in the Triangle that have increased patrols and security checks. In December, Brooks said they see a rise in shoplifting, theft, car break-ins and fraud.

“Any opportunity that a thief is given to steal something from you, whether it’s your identity, your credit card information, whether it’s packages sitting on your front porch — if they have an opportunity to steal it, they’re going to do it,” Brooks said.

Raleigh and Durham police departments are also taking extra precautions.

Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said officers are committed to ensuring the safety of shoppers, visitors and employees in retail areas and he encouraged people to be aware of their surroundings. Borneo said police have increased vehicle and foot patrols in shopping areas and have established great working relationships with management and business owners.

To deter crime from happening, Borneo said shoppers should be aware of the following:

Never leave valuables in your car.

Remember where you park: take a picture of your location.

Try to park in well-lit areas, if shopping in the evening. Go shopping with friends and family.

Never leave your purse or wallet in a shopping cart unattended.

If using the ATM, block the view when entering your PIN and never count money in public.

Bring your patience, retail areas are busy during this season.

As always, if you see something, say something by calling 911,

In addition to planned patrols, Durham police said they are providing safety brochures to residents. The Durham police have set up a website specifically for holiday safety tips that allows people to look over advice for shopping, home safety, motor vehicle safety and internet/online shopping safety.

Durham police said they will continue to do weekly pop-ups at Southpoint Mall until mid-December.

Brooks said they believe increased patrols, particularly in neighborhoods, have helped decrease package thefts.

“We’re doing everything that we can to prevent it, everything we can to solve these crimes and bring a little bit of peace to the victims who unfortunately have to experience this over the holiday season,” Brooks said.