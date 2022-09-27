RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two volunteers with the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina are being deployed to Orlando, Florida to help with disaster relief from Hurricane Ian.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Hurricane Ian formed Friday and is now a Category 3 storm.

Volunteers Scott Greer and Brian Tusler left from Raleigh Tuesday morning in separate Red Cross vans.

They packed their bags, signed some paperwork and said their goodbyes before getting on the road.

When they get to Orlando, they plan to use the vans to hand out food and supplies to those who need it.

Both of them told CBS 17 that when volunteers are sent on deployments like this, they don’t know the extent of what to expect.

“You really don’t know what you’re getting into,” said Tusler. “It could be nice and quiet and easy, but I imagine it’s not going to be that way. Since we’re going right down near where the storm is coming through in Orlando, I imagine most of the rain will be sitting there.”

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Greer is a veteran who says he has been volunteering with the Red Cross for five years.

“Being ex-military, you overcome, adapt and do what you can to help the people,” he said.

Both volunteers say going into the unknown is worth it to give back to the community.

“It builds a great humility helping people in their time of need,” Greer said. “And what better organization to do it with than the Red Cross? Just helping people and seeing the looks on their faces knowing somebody is there for them is priceless.”

“It makes me feel warm inside being able to help people,” Tusler added.

Barry Porter, the regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina, says Tusler and Greer will join about 100 other Red Cross volunteers in Orlando from across the country.

Barry Porter, left, Scott Greer, middle, and Brian Tusler, right (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

He spoke with CBS 17 about the logistics behind these deployments.

“As we’re working on this, we’re thinking about where are our volunteers? Who is available? What can they do? What resources do we need to deploy there? And what resources do we need to keep here?” explained Porter.

He said the organization is prepared if resources are also needed in North Carolina.