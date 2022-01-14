Triangle residents heading to hardware stores ahead of weekend winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you ready for Sunday’s snow and sleet?

If not, you should start: supplies across the Triangle are already dwindling.

Burke Brothers Hardware store in Raleigh has already sold more than three palettes of 40-pound bags of ice melt.

People came in all Friday morning to stock up.

“We’re buying some ice melt for the driveway,” said Mike Walden.

One by one, the bags slowly disappeared.

“The NC State Fair is buying 10 bags,” said employee Jonathan Moore, as he helped load a truck.

Ice melt has been a hot commodity over the past couple of days, as people prepare for the first real wintry weather this year.

“We have lived through some very bad ice storms in this area, so it’s not something we take lightly,” said Walden.

Walden and others came to get the necessities.

“Looks like people have wised up, they seemed to have stockpiled,” he said.

“We have gas, propane. We’re set. Food and bread. We’re good,” said Andrew Zgrodek.

Once their important checklists were done, then they had time to make sure they had the extras ready.

“We came in to get some sleds to prepare for the snow and some fun,” added Zgrodek.

While he plans to have fun, he knows safety comes first.

“Get some sleds, stay home, and have fun,” he said. “Stay off the roads until it goes away.”

“The most important thing is not to go out on these roads until the experts tell you, because I’ve seen ice accidents and they’re not pretty,” added Walden.