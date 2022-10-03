RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in the Triangle with family and friends in Florida are trying to help them cope with the damage that Hurricane Ian left behind.

Mary Bernier could hardly believe it when she saw her mom’s home after Ian blew through St. Augustine, Florida.

“She was on FaceTime (video) and she showed me the tree just crushed her whole trailer like basically in half,” Bernier recalled. “The winds were just too much, and it just ruined it.”

Bernier said her mother, Kyle Carmen, had lived in the mobile home for about seven years, and Bernier’s husband had recently remodeled it to make it easier for her to get around.

When Bernier first saw the damage, Ian was still coming through, and she couldn’t get from her home in Morrisville to her mom in St. Augustine.

“I was in Walmart and just started crying, like panicking, because it’s coming here now,” she recalled. ” I can’t do anything because it’s coming here now so it was just very stressful. It still is.”

It’s difficult for anyone to see the destruction Hurricane Ian left behind. For people with family and friends in Florida’s hardest hit areas, it is devastating.

Kim Deaton lives in Apex and visits Sanibel Island every year. The island is now cut off from the rest of Florida after parts of the causeway leading to the island collapsed.

“The resort we stay at is pretty much gone,” Deaton said.

“My parents’ best friends, who are like my second parents, live [in Southwest Florida] now permanently, so they’re like family, and then one of my close friends, her stepmom lives there,” Deaton added.

Thousands of homes in Southwest Florida are destroyed including the one belonging to her best friend’s stepmom.

“She’s 83 and a widow,” Deaton explained. “Her home is gone; her car is gone. Basically, everything she owns is gone other than the clothes in her suitcase.”

Deaton, who’s an artist, plans to donate all of the profits from a recent painting to the woman.

“I want to help, and it’s kind of like use the tools that’s in your hands,” she said.

Bernier plans bring her mom to Morrisville until she can figure out what’s next. She is worried about the future, and she started a GoFundMe page to help her mom remove the damaged trailer and eventually find a new home, but she is grateful her mom survived.

She says her mother was inside the mobile home along with her dog when the tree came crashing down just feet away.

“It was good nobody was hurt,” said Bernier. “But now she’s left without a house.”