Triangle residents speak out about US House committee’s vote decriminalizing pot

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Throughout her life, Corey Stahl has battled Crohn’s Disease.

Before moving to the Triangle, she lived in Colorado, where she turned to legalized marijuana to battle her disease.

“As soon as I used marijuana, all of my symptoms disappear,” Stahl said. “I don’t have to run to the bathroom. Pain disappears.”

The Stahls are also paying attention to the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment ane Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019, which The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill this week.

If passed, it would de-criminalize marijuana on the federal level and allow federal marijuana convictions to be removed.

According to CBS News, a 5 percent tax on pot products would also create a fund for programs to help people impacted by the “war on drugs,” including job training and substance abuse treatment.

“For far too long, we’ve treated marijuana as a criminal justice problem, instead of a matter of personal choice and public health,” said Rep. Jerry Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee Chair.

However, some lawmakers believe the bill goes too far.

“The bill is nearly devoid of bipartisan support, and it fails to address many critical issues surrounding the cultivation, distribution, sale and use of marijuana,” Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia said.

U.S. Army veteran Max Oglesby is for the bill. He said pot has helped him and loved ones, and believes it could help other veterans like him.

“I use it to go to sleep at night,” Oglesby said. “It helps with certain night terrors that I have. I think it’s a little bit better than popping pills all day.”

A CBS News poll from April shows 65 percent of Americans believe marijuana should be legal.

