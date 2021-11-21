Triangle residents struggling to cope with soaring food prices this Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With food prices soaring, your Thanksgiving Day spread is going to cost you extra this year.

A survey from the American Farm Bureau reveals that a traditional Thanksgiving feast for 10 people will cost around $53.31, which is 14 percent higher than 2020.

“The prices have definitely soared, definitely,” said Patrice Bullock, who was out shopping in Raleigh on Sunday.

The Farm Bureau said multiple factors are contributing to the rise in prices.

“These include dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and high global demand for food, particularly meat,” said AFBF Senior Economist Veronica Nigh.

CBS 17 checked prices at Food Lion, Harris Teeter and Wegman’s in Raleigh. Prices for sweet potatoes and other traditional holiday staples were similar at all three grocery stores.

The most noticeable price hike is for the main course. Shoppers can expect to pay up to 24 percent more for a turkey this year.

“The turkey, we looked yesterday, $35 for a Butterball,” Bullock said, shocked at the price tag. “I think it was like 12 pounds if I’m not mistaken.”

“Most of the prices are OK,” said Terry Nolan, who is planning a feast for immediate family. “We’re going with a roasted chicken instead of turkey just because of the high prices of turkey.”