Triangle restaurants lament 2nd straight weekend hampered by winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For a second straight weekend, winter weather interrupted sales at businesses across the Triangle.

CBS 17 found posts from restaurants in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and other areas sharing that they had to alter plans or close completely on Friday evening into Saturday because of the snowfall.

It’s a Southern Thing in Durham posted on Facebook that it was closed all day Saturday, in the midst of the winter weather.

Tonbo Ramen in Raleigh said it had to close early Friday evening, and then went to takeout-only Saturday.

Mediterranean Deli in Chapel Hill cited the inclement weather as the reason for closing Saturday.

Many other restaurants had service interrupted by the weather, too.

In Raleigh, Buffalo Brothers, could not open Saturday which cut into sales.

“The weekend is definitely not convenient,” said Carolyn, a manager, pointing out the restaurant also had to shut down the previous Sunday because of icy conditions.

“It hurts, but (you) have to put safety first,” she said.

Buffalo Brothers was especially eager to re-open Sunday – which it did – given the NFL’s playoff schedule.

The business is a popular spot for fans of the Buffalo Bills, who played in the AFC Divisional Playoffs Sunday evening against the Kansas City Chiefs, in a game featured on CBS 17.

Carolyn said having the team in the playoffs has been positive in a month that is not always the strongest for the industry.

“January can be a slow month for restaurants in general because it’s right after the holidays,” she said, but added in an optimistic tone: “We’re almost done with January”