RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every day, thousands of students throughout the triangle get their meals inside of schools, but schools are facing more challenges with putting food on tables.

“Our biggest challenge was getting some very basic items in,” Paula De Lucca, the Senior Director for Child Nutrition with Wake County Public Schools Systems, said.

But now, school officials are speaking out about how it isn’t just the food itself that is causing problems for the schools themselves.

“The last few years have been difficult, there have been a lot of issues with shortages, being able to get products and supply chain issues,” Jim Keaton, the Director of School Nutrition for Durham Public Schools, said.

Food prices have skyrocketed, but sometimes it’s not even the food that’s the challenge.

“We were not getting utensils in, and we were not finding out until [the] last minute that they wouldn’t be available,” De Lucca said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have relied heavily on government funding to feed students.

“We have almost 65 percent of our kids eating free and reduced, so their meals are reimbursed through government funding,” Keaton said.

Families throughout the Triangle have said school lunches are getting too expensive, but school officials we heard from say they’re doing everything they can to not raise prices.

In Wake County, officials said without government help, the next few years could be even more difficult.

“Our concern is that without sufficient reimbursement rates and without any bridge funding from the USDA, such as what we received this year, we will have a financial shortfall,” De Lucca said.

Keaton told CBS 17 they’re doing everything they can to make meals not only affordable, but also healthy and nutritious for students. He said they’re looking into more recipe training for staff and even adding foods from different cultures to their menus.