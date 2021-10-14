Triangle seeing impacts of national gas price increases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A global rise in oil prices is leading to higher prices at the pump here in the Triangle.

GasBuddy said oil prices are at the highest levels in seven years, and the average national gas price went up five cents in the past week. Gas is now sitting at $3.29 per gallon.

Currently in Raleigh, most prices range from $3.09 to $3.11 per gallon.

Sherry Morgan, a driver who CBS 17 interviewed at the pump on Wednesday, said she has to gas up every day for her newspaper routes, so she has really been feeling the pain of the price increases.

“Every day, I have to put 20 dollars in just to do the papers alone and then, I have my twins, who I have to make errands for,” Morgan said.

GasBuddy said the increase is happening because oil-producing companies refuse to increase production more than it initially planned to over the summer.