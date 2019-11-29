Triangle shoppers hit the stores on Thanksgiving in search of deals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thanksgiving night shoppers looked ahead to Black Friday to take advantage of holiday deals.

Several big box stores, like the Knightdale Kohl’s, opened its doors Thursday afternoon.

“I wasn’t planning on doing it again this year, but last-minute got told ‘hey guess what? We’re going shopping’,” said Ben George.

After having Thanksgiving dinner, George, his grandchildren, and his wife hit the store as a family.

“She’s looking for cameras, pajamas for the grandkids, I’m not sure exactly what else,” George said.

Over at Best Buy on Capital Boulevard, some shoppers lined up for hours to score hot ticket items.

“My mom thought the line would be bigger than this,” said 15-year-old Jack Pruden.

Pruden got in line outside the store at 1:30 p.m. to make sure he could buy a gaming system.

Bryce Barns arrived just after the doors opened at 5 p.m., and was in and out in 10 minutes with a Samsung TV.

“It saved us I think $300. It was worth it, it was fun, too. This was my first Black Friday — or Black Thursday — experience,” he said.

