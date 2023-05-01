RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Triangle Small Business Week is in full swing and small business owners say they need your support.

Reggie Winston owns the Bar Ber Shop and said they’ve been open since 2014 and they’re lucky to have a strong customer base. But he said weeks like this help shine a light on why supporting small businesses is so important.

Small businesses across the Triangle are involved and offering promotions throughout the week, including the Bar Ber Shop where new customers will get 20 percent off.

The Chamber of Commerce says it’s important to highlight these businesses as over 80 percent of businesses in the Raleigh area have less than 20 employees. Winston says as a small business owner, it’s important to highlight the people behind small businesses and what they bring to the triangle.

“We are the heart and soul of the community, a lot of us are from here, live here, and been here all of our lives, we’re the dreamers, we’re the ones pushing forward, and we need the most help,” Winston said.

You can find more information on small business week and those businesses involved here.