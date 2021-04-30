Triangle sports industry optimistic about future as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, sporting events and sports tourism raked in millions of dollars.

With the governor lifting mask mandates outdoors and increasing mass gathering limits Friday there’s a sense of optimism.

“I think the mask mandate, or the loosening of restrictions makes it more enjoyable for spectators and fans and it helps to build that consumer confidence,” said Dennis Edwards, president and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance.

Edwards along with Hill Carrow, CEO of the Triangle Sports Commission, think the industry will bounce back.

“You can feel the energy start to build,” Carrow said.

“We have an abundance of sporting events really now through July,” Edwards added.

Edwards said that includes the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships in Cary, USA Baseball events, and the MLB Draft Combine.

“We are actually working on an aquatics event right now. Even in July, we are still going to have to have COVID protocols for it. Mainly related not necessarily towards North Carolina, but the fact that people are coming,” explained Carrow.

While it’s tough to make up for lost tournaments and events because of COVID-19, with eased restrictions, there could be a chance events from other states could move to the Triangle area.

“But right now, it’s kind of hard to say,” said Edwards.

Edwards also said hotel occupancy is up. He said it was at 50 percent in March, but now on any given weekend it’s about 70 percent.