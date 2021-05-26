Triangle summer camps look to fill thousands of openings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Summer camps will be back in less than a month.

There are still thousands of openings for kids and teens in the Triangle, which would typically be unusual for this time of year before the pandemic.

“The kids are looking forward to it and the staff are looking forward to it because it’s been a long school year for everybody,” said Hugh McLean, vice president of operations for Wake County Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Wake County Boys & Girls Clubs kick off their camps next month for kids and teens.

They’re keeping temperature checks in place, along with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing.

“The thing we’ve all learned with COVID, the more you’re outside, the safer you are so summer will include a lot of outdoor activities,” said McLean.

Masks are required indoors for now but can be ditched outside.

“That’ll be part of the attraction to the outdoor activities I’m sure,” said McLean.

Hundreds of campers are enrolled, but there are still hundreds of spots open.

“We would have thought we’d be seeing more by now, but the phone is ringing,” said McLean.

The City of Raleigh’s seeing similar trends. Around 9,000 campers are registered so far for camps. Although they’re running smaller camps this year than pre-COVID times, thousands of spots are still open.

“A typical year, we would be full at this point for the most part throughout the summer, and we still have space available for certain weeks at summer camps and even some full summers at some sites,” said Kent Hunt, recreations director for the city of Raleigh.

They’re hopeful as the community continues to open up, more families will sign up.

“Everybody’s had a tough year over the past 12 to 16 months and if camp can be a distraction, a spot for kids to be kids again and have fun and socialize and connect with others and play games, I mean, that’s what we’re really all about,” said Hunt.

Neither camp is requiring vaccinations as they have safety measures in place with distancing, cleaning, and masks indoors, but they are encouraging families and staff to get the vaccine.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs’ camps that start June 14, click here.

For more information on the city of Raleigh’s camps that start June 14, click here.