RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of the popular Triangle restaurant Tobacco Road Sports Café is facing more than one dozen counts of embezzlement of state property, North Carolina’s Department of Revenue said Monday.

The NCDOR said Raed Abdel Karim Amra, 47, of Apex, was arrested Monday on felony tax charges related to the operation of Tobacco Road Sports Café. Amra was charged with 15 counts of embezzlement.

NCDOR said indictments accuse Amra, a shareholder and President of Tobacco Road Sports Café, aided and abetted the businesses to embezzle more than $1.7 million in state sales tax from Oct. 1, 2012, through Dec. 31, 2019.

During this time, NCDOR said Amra was a responsible person of ARR Entertainment, Inc., IEAT, LLC, and TRSC-Chapel Hill all doing business as Tobacco Road Sports Café in Raleigh, Durham and the now-closed Chapel Hill location.

Amra appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $200,000 secured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for March 27 in Wake County Superior Court.

There is no word on others involved.