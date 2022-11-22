RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the death of a little girl at Saturday’s Raleigh Christmas Parade, some municipalities are reconsidering safety protocols ahead of their holiday parades.

CARY

The Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade takes place Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in downtown Cary. Two weeks ahead of the event, organizers are already making changes.

A spokesperson for the Town of Cary who partners with the Cary Jaycees for the annual event says they will making the following changes:

Candy will not be allowed to be thrown to spectators.

To keep spectators from running in the street, parade participants must walk along the sidewalk and hand out candy.

Floats must arrive to the parade site no later than 12 p.m.

All drivers participating in the parade should bring a copy of their latest inspection report if they have one.

Cary police and fire departments will inspect cars and trailer brakes before the parade and go over general safety protocols.

No more than 16 people are allowed on any float (12 if it’s a professional float)

You can find more information on the Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade here.

DURHAM

The Durham Holiday Parade takes place Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Durham Parks and Recreation plans to make the following changes for the annual Holiday Parade.

All floats are pulled by City of Durham vehicles and operated by qualified, licensed City staff. City vehicles undergo regular NC State Emissions and Safety Inspections.

This year, City vehicles participating in the parade, including all vehicles pulling floats, will be inspected within seven days of the event.

Participants walking in the parade will not be placed directly in front of floats in the parade procession lineup. Vehicle groups will be placed in front of all floats.

YOUNGSVILLE

The Youngsville Christmas Parade takes place Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. The Town Manger of Youngsville says organizers regularly have about ten times as many public safety officials on standby as they do for a typical Saturday. In a statement the town manager told CBS 17:

“As in all years, we have a segregated setup area for those who are walking from those who are driving (and an additional set up space for horses). Our Town Clerk, who has been leading the parade for 17 years, chooses where to insert the walkers once the line-up has been finalized. That is always in front of, and behind, a driver that she knows and has participated in the parade in years past. Those drivers are made aware of the safety concerns and are asked to also be aware of out-of-control vehicles.

Town staff relies on the NC DMV’s annual safety inspection under NCGS 20-183.2. Unfortunately, staff are not qualified to meet the regulatory standard of NCGS 20-183.8 and cannot evaluate the performance of a vehicle or their systems. The annual inspection is ensured by staff through checking a valid registration, which is required by state law to operate on public rights of way. The exceptions, farm and antique vehicles, are not permitted to be in place without another vehicle to act as a block in case of mechanical failure.

In the past, the Town of Youngsville has restricted participation for a car club, as the participants from that club were not able to meet our high standard of safety. As far as I’m aware, we’ve only refused entry to that one group for squealing tires during the parade years ago.

The Town of Youngsville enforces NC GS 14-277.2 with regards to weapons at parades.“

GARNER

The Garner Christmas Parade takes place Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. Organizers of the Garner Christmas Parade posted on their website saying they plan to take extra steps this year regarding vehicle and driver performance.