RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You may already know the Triangle Pride Band, but what about its newly formed ensemble — the Triangle Pride Jazz Band?

The band’s first-ever concert titled “Jazz on Film” is set for July 15 in downtown Raleigh.

The evening of “swingin’ tunes and visual delights” is set to start at 7 p.m. at the Burning Coal Theater. All you’ll need to enjoy the performance is a ticket, priced at $15 each, which are available online. Seating in the theater is limited, so advanced ticket purchases are recommended.

The music will be accompanied by scenes from movies and television in which they appeared “or just should have,” according to organizers of the concert.

The only advice the audience needs to prepare is to “bring your dancing shoes and have a good

old time, or just grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy.”

As for parking, free spots will be available in the lot adjacent to the theater. Silent auction items will also be present at the show.

For more information on the Triangle Pride Band and the ensembles under its larger umbrella, visit triangleprideband.com.